Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Machine gun and ice seized at bikie-linked property

by Shiloh Payne
19th Jun 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE seized a machine gun and ice in a drug raid on a property linked to two bikie gangs.

Police raided the property on Old Cleveland Rd in Chandler they state has been linked to the

Bandido and Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Inside the property police found a drug lab, crystal methylamphetamine, ice, cannabis, a machine gun and handgun at a property on Old Cleveland Rd in Chandler.

A 45-year-old man was charged with a number of offences, including producing dangerous drugs, four charges of unlawful possession of weapons and two charges of possession of explosives.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on 28 August.

A different 45-year-old man from Petrie Terrace was also issued a notice to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court for drug possession offences on 23 September.

Originally published as Machine gun and ice seized at bikie-linked property

crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla in great position to weather unemployment crisis

        premium_icon Chinchilla in great position to weather unemployment crisis

        News Chinchilla’s community leaders believe the region is in a better financial position than the rest of the country.

        • 19th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
        WATCH: Best bits of the west showcased by the locals

        WATCH: Best bits of the west showcased by the locals

        Life Local identities Bill Speedy and Judith Russell tell their story.

        How to beat a world record by observing the night sky

        premium_icon How to beat a world record by observing the night sky

        News Dark Sky Alliance needs your help to break a world record

        Jail cook’s work won credit from the judge

        premium_icon Jail cook’s work won credit from the judge

        Crime "That is a position that would attract a great deal of criticism."