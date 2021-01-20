Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Machete, boomerang used in CBD ‘disturbance’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, Crime Reporter
20th Jan 2021 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NT POLICE are investigating an incident in which a trio attacked each other with a slew of weapons, including a machete and boomerang.

The incident occurred at 11.30am yesterday in Alice Springs.

In a statement, police said they were working to identify those involved and confirmed weapons had been used in the disturbance.

Police have seized the weapons after they were discarded during the incident.

St John Ambulance attended, however, the spokeswoman was unable to say whether paramedics treated anyone at the Bath St scene.

A spokeswoman for the Alice Springs Hospital said no one had been admitted in relation to the incident.

 

 

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Machete, boomerang used in CBD 'disturbance'

More Stories

Show More
alice springs boomerang crime machete

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Fuel, plates stolen during brazen theft

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Fuel, plates stolen during brazen theft

        Crime Car related crimes continue to rise following a spate of senseless break ins and thefts during the Christmas and New Years period in 2020.

        Prime Minister ScoMo touches down in southwest Queensland

        Premium Content Prime Minister ScoMo touches down in southwest Queensland

        News Drought recovery is the focus for Prime Minister Scott Morrison who landed in...

        Roma-based LifeFlight attended over 60 critical missions

        Premium Content Roma-based LifeFlight attended over 60 critical missions

        News Latest statistics reveal LifeFlight’s Toowoomba and Roma-based Surat Gas...

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday