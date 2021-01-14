Menu
Offbeat

Macca’s fan reveals clever driving hack

by Becky Pemberton, The Sun
14th Jan 2021 12:55 PM

 

A McDonald's fan in the UK has revealed a genius hack for eating fast food one-handed in your car without making a mess.

TikTok user marialenopara showed how she balances her nuggets and fries on top of her drink, using the straw to hold it all in place.

She uploaded the helpful video showing the game-changing tip, writing: "Drive thru #hack."

Currently, the fast food chain is only open for delivery and drive thru due to lockdown across England, so the tip could help keep cars free from food spills.

All you need to do is open out your nuggets or burger box and poke your drink straw through the hinge.

This balances the box on top, and gives you two trays, one for your burger and the other for your fries.

You can hold the drink in one hand, and still sip through the straw, while your food is held in place on top.

People were amazed at the hack, which has racked up over 60,000 likes.

One McDonald's fan said: "gonna do that."

Another added: "Wow."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

 

Originally published as Macca's fan reveals clever driving hack

