A MAN who allegedly hid from police under a shipping container following a crash on the M1 was on bail for similar matters at the time, a court was told.

Christian Ryan Skidmore was a passenger in the car which also allegedly had almost 50g of the drug ice in the glove box when it crashed on the M1 at Ormeau about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Christian Skidmore and Nathan Hughes were allegedly found under a shipping container. Photo: Queensland Police

Magistrate Mark Howden denied Skidmore, 23, bail when he appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to face multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possess property of suspected of being the proceeds of a crime and possession of a weapon.

The court was told after the car crashed Skidmore and his co-accused Nathan Ryan Hughes, fled, leaving the car on the road causing an obstruction.

They were allegedly found under a shipping container on a nearby construction site by the dog squad about two hours later.

MORE NEWS

Sushi shop fined after paying workers $12 an hour

'Can I give the boy a couple of smacks?'

The court was told Skidmore was on bail for drug related offences.

Man to stand trial over chip fight that led to death

Magistrate Howden said the risk of reoffending was too high and denied bail.

Hughes was on parole which was cancelled. He has not applied for bail.

Skidmore will return to court on June 18 while Hughes will return to court on July 14.

Originally published as M1 crash passenger denied bail