Emergency services were called to a flooded car west of Toowoomba.
Lucky escape as car floats downstream in flooded creek

Tom Gillespie
by
19th Jan 2020 10:19 AM
TWO people and at least one dog have avoided a scary situation after their car was washed 100m down a flooded creek west of Toowoomba.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Crawlers Creek crossing of Wilkins Rd at Cecil Plains, roughly 80km west of Toowoomba, about 1.45pm yesterday.

All occupants of the Toyota Landcruiser, including animals, were out of the car when it started floating down the creek.

One person was able to walk to safety, while the other was stranded on the other side and needed to be rescued by emergency crews.

The State Emergency Service flood boat had to be called in to assist with the situation.

