Lucky Aussie wins $60m powerball jackpot

Will you have a ticket for the massive jackpot?

The winning numbers for tonight's massive $60 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn with one lucky Aussie scoring the division one prize.

The winning numbers of Draw No. 1238 are 26, 3, 11, 2, 15, 1, 35 and the powerball number is 17.

A Queenslander was the person lucky enough to win the division one prize, becoming a multimillionaire after pocketing the $60 million prize.

Three people also won a share of the $752,661.30 division 2 prize, scoring just over $250,000 each.

The Powerball jackpot rocketed to $60 million after going unclaimed for four weeks, leading to the first major prize of the year.

The massive pool allowed one lucky Australian to become the first multimillion-dollar winner of the decade, The Lott's Lauren Cooney said.

"Imagine how your plans for the year would change if you scored tonight's massive $60 million division one prize," she said.

"Instead of checking your work diaries for meetings, you could be checking flight schedules to an exotic overseas location.

"Rather than reading bus and train timetables for your daily commute you could be living on island time somewhere tropical."

In Powerball there are two barrels of numbers. The first barrel holds 35 balls numbered from one to 35, while the second barrel holds 20 balls numbered from one to 20.

From the first barrel, seven winning numbers are selected while just one - the crucial Powerball - is drawn from the second.

To win division one you must match all seven winning numbers plus the Powerball in a single game, with the odds of winning a division one prize in Powerball sitting at one in 134,490,400.

Meanwhile, the chance of winning any division prize with a single game in Powerball is one in 44.

Each standard Powerball game costs $1.35, and you must purchase a ticket by 7.25pm to be in the running.

Last year, Australia's official lottery provider, The Lott, released the findings of a new survey of more than 100 previous division one winners.

It found most winners celebrated by investing, helping out loved ones and buying a house.

"Each year, we crown about 400 division one winners across our lottery games. Many of these only discover their good fortune after we make contact with them and break that life-changing news they've won the big one," The Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsay said.

Australia's biggest-ever lottery winner was a Sydney mum who claimed a $107,575,649.08 Powerball prize in January 2019.

At the time, the healthcare worker made headlines for her staggering win - but also for her promise to stick with her healthcare job.

"I don't understand - is this actually real?" she said after being notified of her win by lottery officials.

"I don't believe it. I don't believe it. Is this a trick?

"Oh my god. That is just so much money," she said, adding she had no intentions of giving up work.

"I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to met.

"I'm not quite sure what to do, but of course I will be helping my family."

Powerball draw 1238 closes at 7.30pm tonight.