Lucas’ law gains crucial support

LUCAS Faram's mum Gelria is living hour by hour.

It's been a little more than a week since her three-year-old son died after complic­ations with his ventriculo­peritoneal shunt.

Mrs Faram and her husband Paul have been fighting for new protocols to be put in place to give each child who presents in an emergency department that has a shunt, must have an MRI immediately.

A scan was not ordered for Lucas until nine hours after he presented at the emergency department.

Lucas was born at just 24 weeks gestation with a severe bleed on the brain.

The VP shunt was inserted shortly after he was born to relieve the pressure on his brain. With a petition already in place to garner support on a federal level, the Farams have launched a petition with the Queensland govern­ment with the help of Herbert MP Phillip Thompson.

"Shunts are so temperamental, they don't always work all the time," Mrs Faram said.

"This would have been Lucas's second time his shunt had not worked."

Mrs Faram said support had come in thick and fast for Lucas's Law, with adults who lived with shunts pushing for the change too.

"Lucas's Law would make a big difference in a lot of people's lives. Even if I only save one child," she said.

"We're not going to stop fighting, we're going to make sure Lucas's Law gets brought in."

