Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was stunned to silence this morning after a serious TV interview about Australia’s unemployment figures took a turn.
Politics

‘Lost for words’: Photo stuns Treasurer

by Ally Foster
18th Sep 2020 10:51 AM

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was stunned to silence during an interview about Australia's unemployment figures when an unexpected photo popped up on the screen.

Mr Frydenberg appeared on Nine's Today show this morning to speak about the drop in unemployment figures and the upcoming Federal Budget.

As the interview was wrapping up, co-host Karl Stefanovic, flashed a picture of a much younger Mr Frydenberg that left the treasurer at a loss for words.

"Just before we go on a much lighter note, it is Friday after all, we know you have a pretty heavy schedule at the moment. We are featuring Australia's first live mullet (reveal) after the break," Stefanovic said.

"Going back a couple of years, Treasurer, look at that. We managed to dig this one. Look at you. You look like Zac Efron. What a handsome rooster."

The picture showed a young Josh Frydenberg shirtless and sporting a full head of hair.

Josh Frydenberg sporting a mullet hairstyle during his tennis playing days.
The treasurer was clearly shocked by the change in topic, saying "I didn't know you were going to do that. My goodness".

"I'm lost for words," he said.

Allison Langdon noted Mr Frydenberg was "all shy" at the pictures, with it taking a few seconds for the treasurer to find a response.

"The saying is, god created a few perfect heads and the rest he put hair on. There you go," he said.

 

Originally published as 'Lost for words': Photo stuns Treasurer

The treasurer back in the day.
