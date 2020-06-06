Long wait over as driving tests resume amid virus

DRIVING TESTS: Alisha Griffiths is excited by the news that driving tests will be resuming.

AFTER being antsy and frustrated for the past six weeks when her driving test was cancelled 48 hours before sitting it, there is finally light at the end for Alisha Griffiths.

Queensland learner drivers will be able to sit for their P-plates again when practical driving tests resume on June 15.

Ms Griffiths welcomed the news after she booked her test on March 30, only to have it cancelled on March 28 due to coronavirus.

“It was extremely frustrating for me because I was so excited the week before my test.

I was hyping myself up, saying that this time week it’s going to be so good because I’m going to be driving by myself,” she said.

“I was at school, and one of my friends said to me, ‘do you know that driving tests have been resumed?’ so it was lucky I had a free period and was able to look into it.

“I was looking through the forms, and there was a section about if you had your test previously booked so I filled out that which means I will get priority.

“You can rebook your tests from Monday so I’m going to call them first thing and hoping I can get in quite soon.”

The extra time did provide some time for the learner to get in some extra practice.

She drove around town and to the weir with her friends.

However, not knowing the date when she could resit her test was the real challenge.

“The waiting time was terrible for me, just ask my parents,” Ms Griffiths said.

“It was a burden to have to drive with them all time and the whole time I just thought I should have a p’s by now.

“I was getting antsy the more time when on so I’m glad there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Despite the test looking a little different with mandatory screening questions, vehicle cleaning requirements and reinforcement of general health and hygiene measures, most learners will do whatever it takes to be able to drive alone and gain some freedom.

“I’m hoping that I get my license first go,” Ms Griffiths said.

“Now that restrictions have eased, and you can go anywhere I’m looking forward to driving around with my friends and taking trips to Toowoomba.”