Long time Taroom show president in the running for state award

FINALIST: The president of the Taroom Show Eric Green has been announced as a state finalist for his Outstanding Individual Contribution in the 2021 Queensland Shows Awards. Pic: Supplied

With over five decades of expertise under his belt, it’s no wonder past Taroom Show president Eric Green has topped the state finalist list for the Outstanding Individual Contribution award at the 2021 Queensland Shows Awards.

The Next Generation committee had been running the awards since 2016 to recognise excellence within the agricultural show industry across the state.

Next Generation president Kait Shultz said Mr Green, better known as ‘Snow’, has been dedicated to the Taroom Show committee, tirelessly putting in over 52 years of handwork.

“Snow’s latest project has been assisting with the development of new prime cattle yards. He was there to supervise every day and relished the task of being involved in the largest infrastructure program Taroom Show has undertaken in the last 30 years,” Ms Shultz said.

“It should be noted that he also helped to build the existing set of yards that have just been demolished.’

Snow also had the privilege of serving as the Taroom Show president over three times over three different decades - in 1984, 1992 to 1993, and in 2013.

Ms Shultz said it’s vital to recognise the locals on the ground who are doing extraordinary work in the industry.

“(It’s) about acknowledging the contributions of not just the show societies, but the individuals whose tireless efforts embody what the agricultural show movement is all about,” Ms Shultz said.

The finalists from Taroom, Nanango, Pittsworth, Dayboro, Lowood and Esk, in the Outstanding Individual Contribution category were nominated by their show societies for their dedication, innovation and leadership in their community.

The award winners will be announced during the Queensland Ag Shows Gala Dinner on March 20, 2021, at the Roma Explorers Inn.