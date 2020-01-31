London calling for young Australians after Brexit

Australians may get two chances to live in London as part of a proposed free trade deal that would supercharge exports of Australian beef, lamb, wheat and sugar to the UK.

Talks can formally begin on Saturday at 10am Australian time when Britain finally leaves the European Union, allowing the UK to strike out on its own and sign new trade arrangements.

Lobby groups and think tanks have been pushing hard for free movement of people between Australia and the UK to be included in any free trade deal.

However News Corp Australia understands that it was more likely technical issues would be addressed, such as allowing Australians under 30 to use their youth visa twice.

For example, if a person worked in a bar in London in their early 20s and wanted to go back as a professional later they would be allowed.

Under the current scheme the youth mobility visa can only be used once, even if the full two years has not been taken.

Australians are set to benefit from Britain’s divorce from the EU. Picture: iStock

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham would not be drawn on which items were on the table, with discussions yet to formally begin.

"We are eager to create fairer and better opportunities for youth in both countries. Increased opportunities for international work experience can only strengthen our countries in the future," he told News Corp Australia.

"For young Australians and young Brits it can be an important part of their career development."

The UK was Australia's third biggest trading partner before it entered the EU in 1973 but has slipped to being the 12th largest market.

Exports of beef, wheat and sugar dropped 90 per cent compared with the pre EU levels because of European tariffs, quotas and subsidies.

Mr Birmingham said he wanted to get the UK back into the top 10 of Australia's trading partners.

"Our aim is to definitely open up the market, including in beef and sheep as well as wheat and sugar," he said.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham wants the UK back into the top 10 of Australia’s trading partners. Picture: John Montesi/The Australian

Australian wine, which accounts for about one in five bottles sold in the UK already, was also likely to be a big winner.

The UK was likely to seek more access to Australia's financial services sector, where it is already a powerhouse through London's city district which is home to some of the world's biggest banking deals.

There has been good will on both sides of the fence, with UK International Trade secretary Liz Truss visiting Australia last year, where she raised the possibility of more work rights for Australians in the UK.

She also met with New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian when she was visiting the UK for a trade mission last year.

The UK is likely to seek more access to Australia’s financial services sector. Picture: Istock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to announce a cabinet reshuffle after Brexit and it's unclear how that would affect Ms Truss.

The UK also must do a complicated trade deal with the EU before the end of the year, with a trigger demanding they ask for an extension if talks had not progressed by the middle of the year.

The UK also wants a trade deal with the US although tensions have been raised after Britain allowed Huawei to work on its new 5G network.

Both Australia and the United States have rejected Huawei over national security concerns.

A trade deal with Australia was likely to be done faster because it was simpler and the government has a track record of signing deals quickly.

