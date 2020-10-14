Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police
Police
Crime

Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
14th Oct 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Logan teacher accused of raping a woman will remain on bail while a brief of evidence is prepared, a court has been told.

The 38-year-old teacher, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged last month with three counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

Queensland Police allege that all the offences occurred on July 29 at Fernvale, near Ipswich.

Logan toolbox killings: Man jailed over couple's horrific deaths

Brett Forte's killer was 'convinced police were out to get him'

The man did not face Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning for his committal mention, but did appear when his matter was first before the courts three weeks ago.

Community Newsletter SignUp

His lawyer Brendan Beavon asked for the full brief of evidence to be disclosed to the defence and the court was told the brief would be handed up by December 2.

The Queensland Department of Education were contacted, but a spokesman said no comment could be provided while the matter was before the courts.

Quest understands he has been stood down pending the outcome of the criminal charges.

He remains on bail.

Originally published as Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

More Stories

crime queensland crime rape sexual abuse teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Queensland families have been hit with some of the biggest increases in childcare costs in the country, with some areas seeing prices soar up to $2700 a year.

        Man tells police 54 marijuana plants were for ‘medical use’

        Premium Content Man tells police 54 marijuana plants were for ‘medical use’

        Crime A MAN caught with more than 50 marijuana plants and a kilo of drugs during a...

        REVEALED: Every childcare in the Chinchilla district rated

        Premium Content REVEALED: Every childcare in the Chinchilla district rated

        News HOW does your childcare provider fair compared to the rest? Details inside.

        Meandarra park to receive extra cash splash from council

        Premium Content Meandarra park to receive extra cash splash from council

        News MEANDARRA park to receive an additional $49,000 cash splash to update facilities.