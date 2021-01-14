Gym responds to abusive trainer revelations

A gym has responded in a bizarre fashion to a trainer’s shocking DV offences, while head office is nowhere to be seen.

A popular Logan gym has closed ranks around personal trainer Tamafaiga Nick Kepu, who was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole on Tuesday for bashing his ex-wife's new partner and grabbing her by the throat.

The wall of silence was broken only on Thursday morning, when F45 Training Browns Plains owner Conan Taupo and another unidentified personal trainer offered a perfunctory "no comment" after they were asked whether Mr Kepu, 27, was still employed at the gym in light of his actions.

However, this interaction had a bizarre coda after one of the pair was heard saying reporters could expect a "free uppercut" if they were sighted again.

This threat occurred within earshot of a gym cleaner and an F45 client.

F45 Browns Plains phone number was disconnected following Tuesday's revelations, and a request for comment from F45 Training head office submitted early Wednesday afternoon is yet to be acknowledged.

Questions submitted to F45 Training included whether Mr Kepu remained an employee of F45 Browns Plains, whether the gym was aware of the (then) allegations against Mr Kepu when they hired him in October last year, and whether they agreed some female members of F45 Browns Plains would be uncomfortable with Mr Kepu's presence in light of his actions.

A Facebook post by F45 Browns Plains announcing Mr Kepu's hiring in October has since been deleted, but a post proudly updating their 'Beastplains' family on training undertaken by Mr Kepu, an amateur MMA fighter.

Meanwhile, a request for comment from Mr Kepu's rugby union club, Sunnybank Dragons, for whom he played first-grade for as centre up until recently, has also been unanswered.

Mr Kepu was photographed pumping his fist at supporters as he left Beenleigh Courthouse on Tuesday following his immediate parole.

