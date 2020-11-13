LOCK UP: Elderly Chinchilla resident scares off thief in home

LAST NIGHT a Chinchilla resident was confronted with a frightening situation when he realised someone was in his home. Pic: Supplied

A CHINCHILLA resident who lives at the Windmill Gardens Retirement Village was confronted with a frightening situation when he realised someone had broken into his home.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the offender gained entry to the home through an unlocked front door, and urged all residents to make sure they are locking their home with a key, rather than flipping lock latches by hand.

The spokesman said the offender had been startled by the resident and took off without stealing any possessions, at 11.30pm on Thursday, November 12.

Chinchilla residents are advised by local police to remain vigilant in locking up cars and homes, and to make sure all valuable items are hidden from view.

Investigations into the matter are continuing – if you have any information call PoliceLink on 131444.