Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LAST NIGHT a Chinchilla resident was confronted with a frightening situation when he realised someone was in his home. Pic: Supplied
LAST NIGHT a Chinchilla resident was confronted with a frightening situation when he realised someone was in his home. Pic: Supplied
News

LOCK UP: Elderly Chinchilla resident scares off thief in home

Peta McEachern
13th Nov 2020 4:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHINCHILLA resident who lives at the Windmill Gardens Retirement Village was confronted with a frightening situation when he realised someone had broken into his home.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the offender gained entry to the home through an unlocked front door, and urged all residents to make sure they are locking their home with a key, rather than flipping lock latches by hand.

The spokesman said the offender had been startled by the resident and took off without stealing any possessions, at 11.30pm on Thursday, November 12.

Chinchilla residents are advised by local police to remain vigilant in locking up cars and homes, and to make sure all valuable items are hidden from view.

Investigations into the matter are continuing – if you have any information call PoliceLink on 131444.

break and enter chinchilla chinchilla police windmill gardens retirement village

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: When you could get UQ’s COVID vaccine

        Premium Content Revealed: When you could get UQ’s COVID vaccine

        Health The University of Queensland has announced an “extraordinary development” in the fight against the pandemic.

        DRUG RAID: Teen fronts court on three drug related charges

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Teen fronts court on three drug related charges

        News AFTER police searched the home of a young woman on a good behaviour order, they...

        SLOW DOWN: Police bust 20 speedsters in school zone

        Premium Content SLOW DOWN: Police bust 20 speedsters in school zone

        News CHINCHILLA police continue to crack down on speedsters who are putting their lives...

        Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Premium Content Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Rural 10 largest landowners occupy same size as New Zealand