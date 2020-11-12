LOCK UP: Chinchilla residents urged to stay vigilant

AS PROPERTY crime in Chinchilla begins to drop in November, the community is urged to stay vigilant in ensuring their home and vehicles are locked up to deter thieves.

Chinchilla police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said the message of locking up is working, and appreciates the community’s consistency in ensuring their possessions are secured.

“It’s not about victim blaming, but the reality is - prevention is better than a cure,” he said.

“If they don’t have the keys, they won’t steal your car.”

The Chinchilla police numbers grew this year and officers have actively worked towards reducing crime in the district, by implementing a range of range of strategies to reduce crime, increase public safety, and to repeat juvenile crime.

Queensland crime statistics show there has been 48 cars stolen and 85 unlawful entries committed just this year in Chinchilla since October.

In September police Minister MP Mark Ryan responded to a petition calling for legislative change to help to curb crime in Chinchilla, which was signed by hundreds of concerned community members in July.

Mr Ryan reassured the community that police were actively targeting property crime, drugs, and anti-social behaviour, although said when it comes to youth crime the issue becomes more complex.

“Reducing youth crime requires a whole of community approach that included parents, families, and community leaders,” he said.

“We are dedicated to working with community members to ensure that strategies for responding to young offenders address local issues and draw on community knowledge and strengths.”

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing across the board in Queensland, Neighbourhood Watch meetings have commenced, with the next meeting on Monday, November 16, at the Chinchilla RSL at 6.30pm.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said everyone within the community is welcome to attend the meeting.