LOCK UP: Chinchilla home on Wood Street targeted by thieves. Pic: Isabelle Lettini
News

LOCK UP: Chinchilla home targeted by thieves

Peta McEachern
14th Aug 2020 3:38 PM
CHINCHILLA residents were afforded about two weeks reprieve from thieves breaking into homes, but it came crashing to end this morning when a family woke to find their home violated.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said the break and enter on Wood St was reported this morning, Friday, August 14, at 10.20am.

The spokesman said the offenders seem to have broken in via a screen door that had been damaged during the incident.

“Nothing had been taken,” he said.

In response to the recent break-ins, Chinchilla police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said last month that police need the communities help to keep offenders at bay by doing their best to lock up their homes and cars securely.

“People need to continue to look up, it will deter offenders,” he said.

“If the doors on your house are locked, the windows can’t be opened from the outside, and your vehicle is locked with the car keys well hidden - the chances of you being a victim of property crime are greatly reduced.”

Investigations into the matter are continuing - anyone with information is urged to call PoliceLink on 131 444.

If it’s an emergency or the crime is happening now call 000.

