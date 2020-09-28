‘Lock it up now’: Trespassing spike prompts police warning

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: Chinchilla police sergeant Andrew Irvine has asked residents to check their security footage following several trespassing incidents over the weekend. Picture: File

CHINCHILLA police are urging residents to continually check their security footage following several trespassing incidents occurring over the weekend.

Officer in charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said offenders were committing crimes in volume, “trying their luck” with unlocked items across town.

“There’s no skill or hot-wiring in relation to these matters,” he said.

“They’re trying anything that is unlocked, whether that is unlocked cars, or unlocked homes so they can take car keys and items.

“It’s been ongoing for quite a while now, so people need to learn to lock up, because we’re still going to get people doing the wrong thing.”

An online petition was created earlier this year by concerned resident Joel Ryan in response to the spiralling crime rate in Chinchilla, garnishing hundreds of signatures.

Police Minister MP Mark Ryan recently responded to the petition, noting there had been efforts by the State Government to help curb crime in the region, and break the cycle of repeat offenders.

“(We) continue to implement targeted policing operations, proactive strategies, and enhanced partnerships with key stakeholders to respond to the policing needs on the people who work in Chinchilla and surrounding areas in the South West District,” he said.

“Community safety initiatives include the targeting of offenders through high visibility patrols, community engagement, and proactive high visibility policing.

“A number of community bases strategies have recently been implemented in Chinchilla, including a Community Consultative Group, to ensure that there is direct liaison between agencies and community members.

“A Juvenile High Risk Team has also been established to ensure government agencies work closely together on initiatives to keep the community safe.”

If you have any information in relation to a crime in the region, please contact Policelink on 131 444.