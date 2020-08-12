Menu
WARNING: Residents should be conscious of their belongings while in public spaces, and make sure all personal items are safe, secured, and within eyesight. Pic: Emily Jarvis
News

Locals urged to be cautious after Chinchilla Parklands theft

Peta McEachern
12th Aug 2020 10:43 AM
CHINCHILLA Police are investigating an alleged theft that occurred at the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands after a man reported a number of personal items had been stolen.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the incident occurred Friday, August 7.

“A local man stated … his mobile phone and some personal effects were alleged to have been stolen,” he said.

“Investigations into this matter are continuing.”

Residents should be conscious of their belongings while in public spaces, and make sure personal items are safe, secured, and within eyesight at all times.

Remember, if it’s urgent call triple-0 and if it’s non-urgent call PoliceLink on 131 444.

