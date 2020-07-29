LOCALS ONLY: Pub turning away travellers over COVID fears

LOCALS ONLY: The Bellview Hotel in Bell has made the tough decision to close its doors to travellers. Pic: Supplied

THE Bellview Hotel in Bell has made the difficult decision to close its doors to travellers in response to surging coronavirus cases in New South Wales and Victoria as Queensland records its first case in a week.

In a statement posted to the pub's Facebook page, licensees of the hotel Graeme and Carla Constance said due to the new coronavirus restrictions on licenced venues announced Friday, July 24 - the decision was made to become a locals only pub.

"This may offend some people but I'm going to do what I need to keep the pub open," the statement read.

"No tourists from New South Wales or Victoria, and Queensland travellers will not be allowed in unless they have their boarder papers.

"We can only have six at our bar with social distancing and I've (got) six locals any given afternoon, (and) evening.

"We are sorry as this is a hard decision but we have to do what's right for Bell and the community."

The hotel has struggled with dishonest patrons lying about where they have travelled , adding to the licensees fears and concerns of hosting travellers.

"Those staying at the caravan park and local Airbnb's are welcome providing they have documentation to prove their whereabouts for the last six weeks," the statement said.

"We've done this with a few people and seemingly travellers keep their records, so it's not a problem.

"We are devastated that this has all gone backwards and hopefully will return to normal soon."