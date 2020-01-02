STARKERS: Western Downs locals behaving badly in the buff that went through our magistrates courts in 2019. Pic: Contributed.

STARKERS: Western Downs locals behaving badly in the buff that went through our magistrates courts in 2019. Pic: Contributed.

FROM throwing rocks at police bare chested to a three hour naked man pursuit - there has been a handful of locals who went through our court system for committing crimes while in the buff.



Scandalous naked man leads police on a three-hour chase

The bare buttocks of a 25-year-old man will remain engrained in the memories of Roma police officers after he went on a naked jaunt through the town.

The three-hour pursuit began at 1am on Friday, August 9, when Roma police received a call from the public that a man was damaging pot plants at McDonald's on Bowen St.

The alleged offender was spotted at BP Kookas stripping naked and exposing his genitals.

He then picked up a windscreen wiper and smashed it on a petrol bowser before whipping himself with it.

The offender then picked up a wheelie bin and launched it into the windows of the shop and fled the scene.

Police continued their search as they continued to receive multiple calls concerning a naked man running through the streets of Roma.

FULL STORY

Half-naked man drunkenly throws rocks at police officers

A man who drank two bottles of spirits threw rocks at police when they tried to breathalyse his brother.

Braydan Johnson, 25, fronted the Chinchilla Magistrates Court to face charges of assaulting a police officer, public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tehana told the court a member of the public had called police and reported there were two half-naked men, who appeared heavily drunk at a fuel station in Miles and driving a car.

Police responded, but when the man driving the car, later identified as Johnson's brother, was asked to perform a breath test, Johnson got out of the passenger seat and confronted police.

"The passenger got out of the vehicle and began to approach the police officer attempting to perform the breath test in an aggressive manner, he started swearing at police calling them dogs and other derogatory names," senior constable Jodie Tehana said.

Snr Const Tehana said police chased Johnson up the road when he threw two rocks at them, shouting "come on dogs".

Escaping police by jumping into a sport field, Johnson was later identified by police.

"He told police that he and his brother, who was the driver, had been drinking heavily that day, they drank two bottles of spirits and couldn't remember anything. He was remorseful for his actions and did apologise to police," Snr Const Tehana said.

Johnson was fined $700 but no conviction was recorded.

FULL STORY

Hervey Bay drunk driver caught in jocks in RSL carpark

Deciding to sleep in his car has not only proven costly but slightly embarrassing for a Hervey Bay man fined in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

The court heard that after a call from a concerned staff member, police attended the Chinchilla R.S.L on April 13 to find Rowan Michael Walk asleep in his car.

After being woken from his swag, Mr Walker said he was standing in the main street with just his socks and jocks on.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady said police observed the Mitsubishi parked with damage and that there was a smell of liquor coming from him - he appeared to be dazed and confused.

Mr Walker was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for nine months for driving under the influence.

He was also fined $200 for obstruction of police, however no conviction was recorded for that offence.

FULL STORY