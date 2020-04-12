Menu
BUSTED: Chinchilla have made an arrest in relation to a car stolen from Mann St Friday night, April, 10. Pic: Supplied
News

Local teen charged with multiple offences

Peta McEachern
12th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
FOLLOWING the theft of two cars in Chinchilla this week, police have charged a local 16-year-old boy for his alleged involvement in one of the crimes.

On Thursday, April 9, a car was stolen from Nevell St, and the following day a car was stolen from a Mann St address – both incidents involved the thieves entering through the back door.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the local was charged in relation the Mann St break-and-enter.

“A 16-year-old boy has been charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage and obstruct a police officer following the alleged theft of a car from a Mann Street residence,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier a police spokesman said offenders entered the Mann St home through an unlocked back door and took off with the car even though the residents were home.

“The vehicle was stolen between 10pm and 10.50pm, and it was reported at 11pm,” the spokesman said.

Both stolen cars have since been found with no reported damage.

Chinchilla police urge residents to help make it harder for thieves and lock up your houses/vehicles and to hide valuable items such as car keys, wallets/handbags, or secure them in a safe place.

The investigation is continuing.

