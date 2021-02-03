Local shooters blast competition, selected for national shooting squad

TOP GUNS: Chinchilla's Breanna Collins and Condamine's Stephanie Pile have been selected for Shooting Australia's National Pathways 2021 Squad.

Out of hundreds of trap shooters across Australia, two talented Western Downs super-guns, Breanna Collins and Stephanie Pile, have been selected for Shooting Australia’s National Pathways Squad.

TOP GUN: Condamine's Stephanie Pile has been selected in Shooting Australia's National Pathways 2021 Squad. Pic: Supplied

Born in Miles, and raised in Condamine, clay target shooter Stephanie Pile has won a coveted spot on the national training squad five times.

The 23-year-old gold medallist winner said she’s keen to get back to doing what she loves after a tumultuous 2020 due to the pandemic.

“It’s always an honour to make the squad,” she said.

“I love shooting, it’s great because it’s the type of sport you’ll never perfect, so there’s always room to improve.

“You can go up against the best of the best and win, because it’s just not their day.”

Shooting runs through Pile’s blood, with her grandmother and father being top shots themselves.

“Dad still trains me which is great,” she said.

Although living in Brisbane now, Pile said she’s still a country girl at heart and will continue to shoot for as long as her body is able.

“My goal is to keep enjoying it, and not put too much pressure on myself – and the results will follow,” she said.

TOP GUN: Chinchilla's Breanna Collins has been selected in Shooting Australia's National Pathways 2021 Squad. Pic: Supplied

Clay target shooter Breanna Collins said she was stoked when she found out she made the squad, as it will help her get one step closer to her goal of qualifying for the Oceania Championship’s A team in November.

“It’s a great way to put myself out there and improve... because I’m limited in what I can achieve in Queensland… now I can travel and access better training,” she said.

“The Oceania Championship’s and the Junior World Cup, those are my goals for the year – and to shoot my best.

“I just can’t expect anything out of this world when I have very limited practice, and you never know what will happen with COVID… but I’m staying positive.”

Shooting Australia CEO, Luke van Kempen, said the 54 athletes who made the squad will benefit from access to a range of opportunities to gear them towards reaching their full potential.

“For the athletes, selection comes with an expectation of a high level of commitment and a willingness to work hard in training and competition, as well as regularly engaging with National Team coaching and support staff,” Mr van Kempen said.

“One of the most important benefits for selected athletes is the opportunity to participate in an athlete planning session with the National Coach and/or Pathway Manager.

“This process allows athletes to look at where they currently sit in relation to the world’s best and develop an Individual Performance Plan, identifying strengths and development opportunities.”