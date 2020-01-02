Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

CHANGE OF PACE: Despite dry conditions causing the cancellation of Saturday's races, the event that is Bell Race Day will go ahead

CHANGE OF PACE: Despite dry conditions causing the cancellation of Saturday's races, the event that is Bell Race Day will go ahead Meg Gannon

THE DRY condition plaguing the region have resulted in a cancellation of the races at Bell on Saturday January 4.

Due to dry conditions making the track too firm the decision was made on Thursday to call off the local races, however the social side of the local event will go ahead.

A comment from the committee advised patrons that "unfortunately due to the severe drought and lack of available water for ongoing maintenance parts of the track was deemed by stewards from the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission to be too hard for safe racing at the Saturday's scheduled meeting in spite of the committee's best efforts to present the surface in a suitable racing condition".

Secretary of the Bell Race Club Amanda Burns said in a social media post although the community has been stricken with drought, all members of The Bell Race Club have been working tirelessly to make this annual event happen.

"Up until this morning, everything was going to plan as usual," Ms Burns said.

"We are disappointed to receive the news of the local races being cancelled, but we will continue to work hard to make it a great day for the community of Bell and our patrons."

Despite the lack of horses on the track, the rest of the day will go ahead as planned, providing guests with a great opportunity to get dressed up and continue the celebratory feeling of the festive season for one more day.

Stylish patrons will show off their summer race wear for the fashions on the field program offering prizes for contemporary lady, classic lady, best dressed couple, best hat or fascinator and best dressed gentleman.

Entertainment for all ages will still be on offer to make it a fun day out.

Jumping castles for the kids and live music by Ron Stellars will be kicking off at 5.30pm.

Free camping is available on site after the races and breakfast will be available the next morning for those wishing to grab a bite before they hit the road.

Mr McGuire encouraged people to come along and experience a true country race meeting.

"We can promise them a pretty good day, a very relaxed day," he said.

"Everything is catered for so you need to bring nothing but your swag.

"Our only impact this year will be the hot dry weather and we're hoping we don't get too hot a day."

A marquee with reserved seating in the shade is available and Mr McGuire recommends big groups contact the club secretary to reserve a table.

A courtesy bus will be available on a first come, first served basis leaving Dalby Post Office at 11.30am and returning from Bell at 11pm.

Gates open at 10am, tickets are $10 for adults and are available at the gate.