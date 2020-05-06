Local property raided by thieves

GONE: A property on Chinchilla Tara Rd has allegedly been raided by thieves who took off with more than a car. Pic: Alistair Brightman

THIEVES raided a Chinchilla Tara Rd property taking off with a one of kind buggy, petrol/water pumps, and a large dozer battery on the weekend.

A Chinchilla Police spokesman said the victim had done the right thing by locking his possessions in a shed, although the thieves forced entry by breaking a padlock.

“There were a number of items stolen, a HQ Holden ute that had been converted into an open-style buggy… it’s likely to be 30+ years old and mostly used for farm work - not on road travel” he said.

“Also two Honda water pumps and a dozer battery were stolen.”

STOLEN: If you have seen this buggy call Chinchilla Police on, 46729666, or PoliceLink on 131444. Pic: Social Media

The spokesman said the alleged offence is likely to have occurred between Saturday and Monday, May 4.

A similar buggy was spotted in Miles being towed by a trailer, the spokesman said police are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area and asks community members to come forward with any relevant information.

“If anyone saw anything on Chinchilla Tara Rd, or has dashcam footage of a trailer towing the vehicle please come forward,” he said.

Eleven cars have been reported stolen in Chinchilla since March according to the Queensland Crime statistics website – although this offence differs in M.O. as the offenders usually target unsecured homes and roadworthy vehicles in town.

If you have any information call Chinchilla Police on, 46729666, or PoliceLink on 131444.