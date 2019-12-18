Local council operations over the holiday period

TAKE IT TO THE CURB: Council are warning residents to get their bins out early these Christmas holidays...

WONDERING what to do with all of your prawn scraps, cans and bottles over the holidays?

Chinchilla News has complied all the information you need regarding council services as well as the opening hours for Containers for Change over the next couple of weeks as the silly season fast approaches...

Containers for Change Chinchilla

There's no excuse not to salvage all of your extra drink cans and bottles over the holiday period with Containers for Change Chinchilla only closing down operations on Christmas Day.

The rest of their holiday hours are as follows:

Tuesday, December 24: 8.30am-4pm

Wednesday, December 25: CLOSED

Thursday, December 26: 8.30am-12pm

Tuesday, December 31: 8.30am-4pm

Wednesday, January 1: 8.30am-12pm

All other days the facility will be operating under standard hours.

Western Downs Regional Council

All Western Downs Regional Council Customer Service Centres, Depots and Libraries will close for a short time over the Christmas and New Year period.

All Council Customer Service Centres will be closed from 5pm Friday, December 20, and will reopen at 8am Monday, January 6.

For any Council-related emergency calls over the closure period, residents are encouraged to call 1300 COUNCIL (268 624) and their call will be directed to Council's emergency after hours service.

All Council depots will close Friday afternoon, December 20, and reopen on January 13, 2020.

All Western Downs Libraries will be closed for the Christmas period, in line with Council's Customer Service Centres.

The online eLibrary will remain available for people to enjoy eAudiobooks, eBooks, eMagazines and eMovies throughout the period.

All Council waste facilities - except the Winfields Road Waste Facility - will be closed Christmas Day, however rubbish and recycling collection services will continue to operate as usual across the Christmas and New Year period, with bins collected on public holidays.

Residents are encouraged to ensure their bins are placed out for collection by 6am on their respective collection day because with people away for the period, and fewer bins to collect, it's likely the truck will arrive earlier.

All Council-owned aquatic centres will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Western Downs Cinemas will be closed on Christmas Day.

Dogwood Crossing at Miles and Gallery 107 at Dalby will also close for the Council shutdown period.

Lapunyah Art Gallery at Chinchilla will close from Christmas Eve through to 2 January.

The region's cemeteries will operate as per normal hours and the Dalby Saleyards will not have any scheduled sale events between 20 December and 6 January.

