Local McDonalds doing their part to help during pandemic

HERE TO HELP: Tieh Henningsen is ready to serve free drinks to our healthcare workers.

WHILE most Australia's are encouraged to work from home when they can, it's a different story for the healthcare workers who are working on the frontline.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis, they are the ones who are in the hospitals looking after patients or in the aged care homes looking after the elderly.

To say thank you for their service and fighting the virus during this time, McDonald's Australia has decided to shout all healthcare workers a free drink.

The show of community spirit was announced on March 23 and will run right up until May 17, allowing all health professionals to redeem a free small McCafé hot drink or medium soft drink.

Restaurant Manager for Chinchilla McDonalds Steven Nielsen said it's essential to look after those who are looking after our loved ones and us during this time.

"We as local McDonalds decided to get behind it because they do work hard and everyone needs a break," he said.

"In this time of craziness where things seem to change every day, we need to make sure some good comes out of it."

"We try and support the community in everything we do, so we decided we needed to support them in this too."

Mr Nielsen confirmed the offer would apply to healthcare personnel working in hospitals, medical centres and frontline services.

These include paramedics, doctors, nurses, general practitioners, medical specialists, allied health workers, pathology workers and aged care and home care workers.

The offer is available anytime through the drive-through or at the front counter and workers.

Workers need to either be in their uniform or show their healthcare ID to claim the offer.