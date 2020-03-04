Menu
CHAMPION: Silent Flyer (ridden by Anna Bakos) took out the 1400m Commercial Hotel Plate at the Chinchilla Races.
Sport

Local horse trainer goes back to back at Chinchilla Races

Zoe Bell
4th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
One local trainer is demonstrating on the track that her horse is a stride above the rest after a back-to-back victory.

On Saturday, Norma King’s horse Silent Flyer took out the 1400m Commercial Hotel Plate at the Chinchilla Races.

Usually ridden by King’s son Josh or apprentice Tessa Townsend, both were unavailable for the race, leaving Anna Bakos to step up to the plate.

“This was the first time Anna has ridden for us,” King said.

“Tess was initially going to Blackall today, so we got Anna before that.

“Then Blackall was called off, so it’s funny how it works out sometimes.”

Silent Flyer currently sits on two Chinchilla wins from two starts, and the team also took out the Miles Cup two weeks ago, showing off their local talent.

“Since we have moved him to Miles, he’s settled so much,” King said.

“He loves it where he is, and he’s just found his form.

“He doesn’t like change so if everything around him stays the same and you keep him settled, then we can win.”

King, who is also the part-owner of Silent Flyer, said when they first purchased the horse, he only had one race under his girth. The previous owners also only raced him one mile, but after a lot of hard work and dedication from King, he’s racing 1400m and doing it successfully.

Overall the horse has had four starts resulting in one second, two wins and a second at Goondiwindi last week, which for King is pleasing.

“I love him, and he’s my favourite horse,” she said.

“He was a bugger when he first came to the stable, but now he loves everything that you do with him.

“It’s hard and heartbreaking at times, but it’s good at other times like today.”

