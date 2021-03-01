LOCAL HEROES: Chinchilla community honours fireys

The Chinchilla community was out in force celebrating National Thank You Fireys Day at the local station to pay their respects to the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep them safe.

LOCAL HEROES: Chinchilla Fire Station crew on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

Hundreds of proud locals popped into the Chinchilla Fire Station on Saturday, February 27, to meet the firefighters, grab a snag on some bread and check out their equipment.

Chinchilla Fire and Rescue lieutenant Dale Wheeler said it was great to see so many people stop by.

“Today is all about inviting the community in the station to have a look around and see what we do, and who we are - we are here for the community 24/7 365 days a year, this is what we do, it’s about protecting the community” he said.

The Chinchilla local said it’s a good time for residents to prepare their homes and yards for winter.

“Home fire safety is the biggest thing for us being an urban crew, coming into winter a lot of winter we need to look at fireplaces and electric blankets, and make sure you have fire alarms with batteries in them that work,” Mr Wheeler said.

“We had a lot of fires last year all around Queensland, and many homes were lost so people need to make sure their homes are protected and clean up around home, like getting leaves out of their gutters – be prepared.”

For residents who are considering carrying out reduction burns, Mr Wheeler said they need to keep in mind they need to contact the local station.

“They need to get a permit from us and make sure they meet all the obligations for the local rules before that happens,” he warned.

