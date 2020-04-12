Local businesses feel the pinch of less foot traffic

Some local businesses are struggling under the pressure of having less foot traffic, including local petrol stations.

LOCAL business owner and vice-president of the Dalby Chamber of Commerce Rohan Stephenson said local businesses were in for some trying times as a result of less foot traffic.

In their third week of shut downs and new restrictions barring businesses from operating and preventing people leaving their homes for "non-essential" reasons, local stores and businesses are feeling the pinch of having less foot traffic coming through their doors.

Mr Stephenson said the hardships were only just beginning.

"It has been a very big struggle for our community," he said.

"They're trying to adapt to what they can and can't do, and there's been significant hardship in the last few weeks."

As the owner of Racecourse Star Cafe and Puma petrol station, Mr Stephenson said there simply weren't the same number of people passing through the petrol station because of government mandates barring any extra travel.

"We're missing out the travellers at the moment which is significantly effecting fuel sales," he said.

"You can imagine for motels that rely heavily on the tourism industry to keep them afloat, they're struggling very significantly at the moment.

"You can see it being a domino effect, it's sad but it's just the time we're in."

The total number of jobs lost is still unknown, as are the total number of businesses that have closed.

The only thing certain is that Dalby will be in for a longwinded struggle, with the end hopefully in sight soon.

"How long is a piece of string, right?" Mr Stephenson said.

"I think we're in this for the long haul, but it's just important that we band together and support local business."