Tenzin Norbu and his wife Sara have opened Copper Bench, a new cafe on Ruthven St, Toowoomba.
Local business hits roadblock with COVID-19 support

Tobi Loftus
, tobi.loftus@thechronicle.com.au
6th May 2020 5:00 AM
A NEW Toowoomba business has taken to social media to question the lack of support available to emerging businesses as a result of COVID-19 turnovers.

The Copper Bench cafe opened in Ruthven St last year and like all cafes, has seen a downturn in customers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

"To basically to get any assistance from the Government they want us to (have had a) 30 per cent (or) more drop in sales then compare that to the few month when we first started - when we were extremely quiet," the cafe said.

"Judging our lives based on our first opening months figures to determine whether we genuinely need assistance has flaws as you can see."

The business said it had been forced to change their opening hours to close at 3pm every day instead of 5pm.

They said they would continue to fight to remain open and get support for their staff.

"We will keep things rolling for our employees and suppliers," they said.

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

