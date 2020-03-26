Local artists to give street makeover

FULL of artistic talent and passion, two local artists are set to play their part in stimulating community pride and boosting Chinchilla’s tourism.

Regina Hyland and Graeme McCullough have both been selected by a project team of six Chinchilla community members for the Chinchilla Placemaking Project.

Last year Western Downs Regional Council began working with the Chinchilla community to get this exciting project off the ground in order to enhance the look of one of Chinchilla’s key business precincts and encourage visitors to spend more time in the community.

The project will see the shop fronts at 21 to 43 Chinchilla St receive a modern makeover with artwork reflecting iconic parts of the district including watermelons, Charley’s Creek and the prickly pear.

The Chinchilla Placemaking Project reflects Chinchilla’s strong community pride and is led by the Chinchilla Community, Commerce and Industry Inc (CCCI), local shop owners and businesses, with funding and project management support from Western Downs Regional Council.

Council’s General Manager for Community and Liveability Jodie Taylor said the community project would be another fantastic asset to Chinchilla.

“Council is dedicated to improving the liveability and presentation of our towns and this current drab and dated area of Chinchilla will be given a much-needed lift,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Not only do the proposed artworks reflect Chinchilla’s community spirit but they also shed some light on the history of the town which is something we’re excited to share with our visitors.

“The community has driven this project with strong initiative and community pride throughout the whole process which is something I commend them on.”

CCCI Inc President and member of the Placemaking project team Shannon McDermott said he was looking forward to seeing the artwork transform the precinct.

“This project is another great example of council’s commitment towards having vibrant communities throughout the Western Downs region,” Mr McDermott said.

“I think it’s fantastic to see that both artists are Western Downs locals – which is another great reflection on council supporting local creatives.

“Being fortunate enough to have seen the concept designs, I feel that both artists have captured some key components of Chinchilla which will resonate with locals while offering travellers a glimpse of some of the key aspects of our region.

“This project aims to improve the appearance of the Chinchilla St business precinct for travellers and locals alike, so hopefully the artwork will entice a few additional travellers to stop, check it out and spend some dollars in other businesses in our town.”

Regina Hyland and Graeme McCullough were selected to take part in the project based on their innovative ideas to reflect the Chinchilla community.

The duo are scheduled to commence work next month, restrictions permitting.