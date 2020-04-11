Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jenaya Low was the recipient of this year’s Young Citizen of the Year.
Jenaya Low was the recipient of this year’s Young Citizen of the Year.
News

Local artists called upon to design new Australia Day trophy

Meg Gannon
11th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOW is the time to put your eye for design to the test.

Western Downs Regional Council is calling for local artists to step forward and design two new trophies for the annual Regional Australia Day awards.

Council is specifically calling on Western Downs artists to submit designs that reflect the spirit of the region.

The designs will be used for the Regional Citizen and Young Citizen awards.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said this was a fantastic chance for local artists to showcase their work and further boost community pride.

“Our Australia Day Awards are the most prestigious honour Council can give to our residents so it will be exciting to be able to present such a special trophy to our regional winners,” he said.

“We’re proud to have such a rich cultural network and many iconic local features across the Western Downs so the creative opportunities are endless.

“Our active vibrant communities are the loudest advocates for what’s great about our region so I’m looking forward to seeing some of the design ideas.”

All designs must allow for inclusion of the inscription of the award name, year and recipient name.

The trophies must be long lasting and durable with possible materials including (but not limited to) wood, ceramic, glass, metal and imagery to be transposed to a 3D medium.

Concepts must be received by close of business Friday 26 June 2020 and include a full quote of the total price of each finished trophy (including design and supply charges).

For more information visit Council’s website at www.wdrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).

australia day awards western downs artists

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

        premium_icon Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

        News A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba after a serious single-vehicle rollover near Mitchell.

        Chinchilla, Dalby hospital staff undergo COVID-19 training

        premium_icon Chinchilla, Dalby hospital staff undergo COVID-19 training

        News Specialists are training Dalby and Chinchilla staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.

        Rex reaches agreement on reduced air services

        premium_icon Rex reaches agreement on reduced air services

        News REGIONAL Express (Rex) announced that an agreement has been reached with the...

        Cunnamulla youths charged with burglary, multiple offences

        premium_icon Cunnamulla youths charged with burglary, multiple offences

        News Two Cunnamulla youths have been charged with burglary and multiple break ins and...