Local artists called upon to design new Australia Day trophy

Jenaya Low was the recipient of this year’s Young Citizen of the Year.

NOW is the time to put your eye for design to the test.

Western Downs Regional Council is calling for local artists to step forward and design two new trophies for the annual Regional Australia Day awards.

Council is specifically calling on Western Downs artists to submit designs that reflect the spirit of the region.

The designs will be used for the Regional Citizen and Young Citizen awards.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said this was a fantastic chance for local artists to showcase their work and further boost community pride.

“Our Australia Day Awards are the most prestigious honour Council can give to our residents so it will be exciting to be able to present such a special trophy to our regional winners,” he said.

“We’re proud to have such a rich cultural network and many iconic local features across the Western Downs so the creative opportunities are endless.

“Our active vibrant communities are the loudest advocates for what’s great about our region so I’m looking forward to seeing some of the design ideas.”

All designs must allow for inclusion of the inscription of the award name, year and recipient name.

The trophies must be long lasting and durable with possible materials including (but not limited to) wood, ceramic, glass, metal and imagery to be transposed to a 3D medium.

Concepts must be received by close of business Friday 26 June 2020 and include a full quote of the total price of each finished trophy (including design and supply charges).

For more information visit Council’s website at www.wdrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).