DONATION: RSL Sub Branch president Murray Travis, birdcage maker Charlotte Cross and auction winner Councillor Kylie Bourne.
Community

Local 13-year-old girl helps raise vital funds for RSL Sub Branch

Zoe Bell
3rd May 2020 12:30 PM
A DAY where she would normally pull on her formal band uniform to represent her school, play her trumpet and march in the local Anzac Parade, Charlotte Cross had to come up with an alternative way to show her respect this year, after every Anzac Day service was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“So this got me thinking, how can I show support and respect for past and present Anzacs this year,” she said.

“So I built this ANZAC Hardwood Hut which is a one-off, unique bird house.

“It Can't be replicated as it displays a genuine World War 2, 1941 Bullet Shell.

“It is completed with a handcrafted poppy made by my dad.”

Charlotte then put the bird house up for auction on her Facebook page and the person with the highest bid at 12pm on Anzac Day would have a new edition to their garden.

The lucky winner of the bird house went to Councillor Kylie Bourne with her bid of $250, and all proceeds were donated to the Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch.

“With no services taking place I thought it be a great opportunity to showcase the Aussie spirit and help raise funds for our local Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch,” she said.

The 13-year-old Chinchilla local came up with the idea to start selling her bird houses to raise money for upcoming school events, including a band camp which costs $1200.

Since launching the company Cook’s bird houses online in January in this year, her success has been overwhelming.

She currently has delivered a bird house to every state in Australia except Tasmania.

“Each bird house is unique and one of a kind,” Charlotte said.

“I like to incorporate old and new trinkets, recycled materials and pops of colour.”

Currently, Charlotte is in the middle of making mothers day bird house and is already on her third batch.

They are proving to be the latest hot item for the garden with the second batch almost selling out before they hit the page.

If you would like to donate to the RSL Sub Branch or browse the excellent collection of bird houses, visit Cook’s B on Facebook for all the information.

“I would like to thank all have supported me lately and purchased a bird house,” she said.

“For me, it’s now back to the workshop and the classroom.”

anzac day 2020 charity auction chinchilla rsl sub-branch cook's birdhouses kylie bourne

