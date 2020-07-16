Menu
SHOT DOWN: LNP Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie. Pic: Evan Morgan
LNP’s harsher crime laws shot down in parliament

Peta McEachern
16th Jul 2020 11:12 AM
AS YOUTH crime soars in Chinchilla and across regional Queensland, the LNP’s push for a raft of harsher laws targeting repeat and young offenders has been shot down by Premier Annastacia Palasazczuk and her MPs.

Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie moved a motion in parliament on Wednesday, July 16, calling on Labor to immediately implement the LNP’s youth crime plan, but every Labor MP opposed it.

“Crime is causing havoc in communities like Townsville and Cairns, but Labor MPs have failed to stand up for safety in their own communities,” Mr Purdie declared.

“(Yesterday) in parliament Labor opposed introducing tougher laws and increased penalties to hold offenders to account.

“Labor opposed scrapping the failed youth bail houses that will cost taxpayers $70 million and have a 84% reoffending rate.

“The LNP is advocating for more early intervention through a justice reinvestment program to prevent youth crime, but Labor opposed that as well.

“Our plan to rehabilitate repeat offenders to break the cycle of offending was opposed.

“Labor also supported keeping their half-baked catch and release laws that let juvenile offenders get away with crime time and time again.

“It’s clear that the only way to solve the youth crime crisis in Queensland is to change the government and vote for the LNP at the next state election.

Below is the LNP motion that was shot down in parliament:

1. This House notes the LNP’s policy to tackle juvenile crime in Queensland:

a. Introduce tougher laws and increased penalties to hold offenders accountable.

b. Require 24/7 monitoring of offenders on bail by Youth Justice, taking the pressure off police.

C. Three strikes policy for repeat offenders.

d. Establish a Community Payback Farm program with rehabilitation to break the cycle of reoffending.

e. Scrap Labor’s failed Youth Bail Houses.

f. Introduce a justice reinvestment program for early intervention to reduce offending.

2. Calls on the Palaszczuk Government to immediately implement the LNP’s policy to tackle juvenile crime in Queensland.

