LNP’s $1.14 promise to restore Chinchilla maternity services

BABIES IN THE BUSH: The LNP have pledged to restore maternity services in Theodore and Chinchilla if they’re elected on October 31. Picture: File

BABIES IN THE BUSH: The LNP have pledged to restore maternity services in Theodore and Chinchilla if they’re elected on October 31. Picture: File

THE Liberal National Party have pledged to reopen rural maternity services in Chinchilla and Theodore Hospitals if they’re elected on October 31.

As part of a major investment in better health services across Queensland, the LNP will trial on-demand birthing services with a new dedicated local team.

Services at Chinchilla haven’t been offered to regional mums for more than two years after they were closed down by the State Government last year.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said it was important regional families were offered the chance to have better local health services in their community.

“I was born in a regional hospital and I understand how crucial maternity services are to families,” she said.

“Providing better regional health services closer to home is not only good for local families but encourages more people to live in rural and regional Queensland.

“The LNP’s plan will offer local birthing services to low-risk pregnancies that can be safely undertaken at the Chinchilla and Theodore Hospitals.

“Since 2001, Labor has closed maternity services in 26 rural and regional communities.

“Mums in the bush deserve the same healthcare as mums in Brisbane.”

The LNP’s plan for Chinchilla and Theodore is based on a similar model that has operated out of Goondiwindi.

It will be implemented through a co-ordinated clinical team by Darling Downs and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services.

An LNP Government would appoint an on-demand service co-ordination team for Chinchilla and Theodore as an initial 12 month trial.

It will cost $1.14 million for the first 12 months and use a midwifery continuity of care model. If successful, the program could be rolled out to restore other maternity services in regional places like Mossman as well.

LNP MP for Callide Colin Boyce said the restoration of maternity services at Chinchilla and Theodore was important for local communities.