LNP wants arch enemy CFMEU's support to beat Labor

AN unholy alliance is being proposed for the militant CFMEU to ditch its traditional allegiance with Labor after a spectacular falling out over mining, and instead campaign for the LNP at the State election.

In a provocative email sent directly to the CFMEU's Queensland mining president Stephen Smyth, Federal LNP MPs have sought the union's support at the poll.

It follow's the union exiting Labor's left faction, accusing it of having "forgotten the blue collar workers in the regions".

"We could not agree more. We want to assure you that the LNP understands the importance of workers and, in particular, those workers in the coal industry," the letter penned by Senator Matt Canavan states.

It has also been signed by Susan McDonald, Capricornia MP and assistant Minister Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Dawson's George Christensen.

"Aside from helping us to immediately raise awareness of the danger of Queensland Labor's anti-jobs and anti-mining agenda, we would love to work with your membership on any campaign-related task."

The request for support included handing out how-to-vote materials, phone canvassing, letterbox drops and putting up corflutes.

While the missive is not expected to be taken up, it has been designed to further inflame tensions between factions within Labor, while drawing attention to the internal battles over coal.

Senator Canavan said it was time for the union to make good on its threats.

"It's great to see the CFMEU talking the talk on Labor selling themselves to the Greens. It would be better if they could walk the walk," he said.

Mr Smyth was contacted for comment.

The CFMEU last month announced it will pull all funds and volunteers from the state election campaign, and Mr Ravbar event stated the union would consider campaigning against the Palaszczuk Government.

He accused the left faction of having "totally lost touch with their working class roots."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles, who is also the parliamentary leader of the left, had just hours earlier said he expected the union's help at the poll.

It followed growing tensions between the union and the Government on a range of issues, including the New Acland mine's stage three expansion.