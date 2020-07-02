LNP Senator slams Premier over COVID-19 pub fines

Senator Susan McDonald believes country pubs and police have been insulted by the state government crackdown.

LIBERAL National Party Senator for Queensland, Susan McDonald has come out swinging saying there is something wrong with a government using COVID-19 restrictions to send undercover police to crack down on country pubs, while turning a blind eye to protests in Brisbane.

“In this Labor State Government’s pantheon of public relations failures, this has to be among the worst,” she said.

“Not only were the Brisbane protests anti-police, they were in flagrant breach of virus protocols Annastacia Palaszczuk insisted were there for our own protection.

“While Queenslanders have every right to feel insulted – how insulted must police have felt to be abandoned by a State Government who didn’t see a problem allowing thousands of people to breach restrictions so they could scream how racist our officers supposedly are?

“Then just to really torpedo the image of police, they send the Flying Squad out west – where there are zero COVID-19 cases – to throw the book at struggling pubs hoping to survive the COVID crisis.”

Ms McDonald says the state government must be held to account.

“Under Labor, police are allowed to be openly mocked in Brisbane, and country publicans are treated like criminals,” she said.

“There is one rule for Brisbane-based activists and another for people in the west desperately trying to save their livelihoods.”

Ms McDonald notes the $6672 fine handed to The Federal hotel for not covering the pool table and leaving two empty stubbies outside.

“When I visited, there was no international airport, no cruise ship terminal and no busloads of tourists flocking to the town,” she said.

“This crackdown is symptomatic of a state government that has no idea, no common sense and no compassion.”

She said the police minister Mark Ryan must waive the fines and apologises.

“Apologise not just to the publicans, but also to the officers who have to endure a public relations nightmare under his watch,” she said.