Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is seen during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
News

LNP responds to ‘2nd Bruce Hwy’ announcement

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 10:15 AM
AFTER Labor’s recent announcement to build a new ‘second Bruce Highway’ from Mungindi to Charters Towers, the opposition has hit back at the proposal.

The Liberal National Party believes Labor has been ‘ripping money out’ of the Bruce Highway to fund a ‘cobbled-together imitation’.

During a press conference on October 21, Labor Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the funds were taken from the Bruce Hwy allocation.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington slammed the Premier’s plan to cut vital funding and projects. 

“Only Labor would think that ripping money out of the Bruce Hwy is a ‘smart use’ of

funding,” Ms Frecklington said.

“After five years of failing to deliver proper safety and productivity for Queensland’s most

crucial highway, Labor is now claiming they are going to pull funding and put it into other

roads.

“This is another pie-in-the-sky desperate promise from Labor, which has failed to fix the first

Bruce Highway.”

The LNP’s plan if they win the election is to run four lanes up the entire Bruce Hwy, from Cairns to Gympie.

“It’s time for Labor to back our plan to make the Bruce Hwy faster, safer and stronger

and create around 100,000 jobs over the next 15 years,” Ms Frecklington said.

“And let’s remember that it will help to save around 30 lives a year.

“The four-lane Bruce Hwy will help set Queensland up for the next generation.

When Queensland is building, Queensland is working.”

