Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan in Townsville. Picture: Evan Morgan
Politics

LNP preferencing could help Costigan

Caitlan Charles
Caitlan Charles
7th Oct 2020 10:36 AM
THE desire to dethrone Labor could be more important than putting a former LNP MP that was unceremoniously turfed from the party last on the election ticket.

The LNP has pledged to put Labor last in its preference, beginning a furore over the party's decision not to put the Greens last.

But the decision could mean NQ First leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan is not be last on his former party's ticket.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the decision to put Labor last would depend on who would run in each seat, but said thousands of jobs were at stake if Labor retained government.

Mr Costigan was expelled from the party in early 2019 after allegations made against the MP. A woman alleged she had been harassed by Mr Costigan, which the MP vehemently denied. The complaint has since been withdrawn and the woman has apologised.

Mr Costigan said it made sense for the party to choose NQ First over Labor, despite the tumultuous history.

"We are conservative, we're not fake conservatives like some of the people in the LNP," he said.

