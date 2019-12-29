Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Liz Hurley and son’s incredible lookalike pic

by Eileen Reslen
29th Dec 2019 5:33 PM

 

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley had everyone doing a double take on Christmas.

The pair shared a photo over the holidays, where they are wearing co-ordinating black beanie hats over their similarly flowing locks, The New York Post reported.

"Happy Christmas!" Damian, 17, captioned the pic.

 

View this post on Instagram

happy christmas !! 🎄❤️

A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1) on

Several fans commented on the mother and son's nearly identical appearance, writing, "Peas in a pod" and "twins."

Damian, who is Elizabeth's son with American businessman Steve Bing, has benefited from his striking resemblance to his famous mother.

In 2017, the teen made his modelling debut in a campaign video for Pat McGrath Labs' Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection line.

He also paid homage to the Bedazzled star's iconic Versace safety-pin dress by wearing a similar black blazer studded with gold pins to a red carpet event.

Damian Hurley and mum Liz on his 17th birthday. Picture: Instagram
Damian Hurley and mum Liz on his 17th birthday. Picture: Instagram

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
cloning vats damian hurley dark magic editors picks genetic engineering human cloning illegal science instagram liz hurley look-alike shane's confused

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!

        CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

        Crime Dog recovering after shooter peppers it with bullets.

        Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        premium_icon Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        Sport Footy teams have dwindled in regions but sport spirit lives on.