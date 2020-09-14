LIVESTREAMS: More than 60 school sport matches

Queensland's top school basketballers converge on Brisbane this week - and we'll have all the action.

More than 30 games of senior schoolboy and girl basketball will stream on this website between Thursday and Sunday as the state's best teams are found in the CBSQ tournament.

The premier playoffs at Logan Metro will stream between 8am-5.30pm on Sunday.

It's all part of a massive week of streaming, with nearly 60 matches across 4 sports featuring.

In rugby league, it's finals week for junior grades in SEQ, and the big one - the senior schoolboys Queensland final between Kirwan High and Palm Beach Currumbin - starring on Thursday.

Palm Beach Currumbin’s Daniel Butturini in action during the Langer Cup Grand Final between Palm Beach Currumbin State High and Keebra Park State High last week. Picture: Josh Woning

Apart from the CBSQ tournament, we have a Queensland State League basketball match of the round from the Gold Coast, with the Rollers taking on the Brisbane Capitals.

Also on the Gold Coast is the premier men's rugby match of the round, Nerang v Surfer's Paradise.

While we are hockey central, with dozens of games coming to you from the Brisbane men's club competition (the J League semi-finals on Friday night), the Sunshine Coast junior finals on Saturday and the Townsville senior and junior finals on Friday and Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S FULL SCHEDULE

RUGBY LEAGUE

Tuesday, SEQ junior schoolboy finals: Old Boys Cup, Marsden SHS V Keebra Park (Yr 7) 1.30pm; Renouf Cup, Marsden SHS V Palm Beach (Yr 8) 2.45pm; Hancock Cup: Marsden SHS V Palm Beach (Yr 9) 4pm.

Thursday, Queensland NRL schoolboys final, Phil Hall Cup: Kirwan v Palm Beach Currumbin 3.30pm, from Townsville.

BASKETBALL

Queensland senior schools finals (CBSQ) at Logan: More than 30 games to stream Thursday-Sunday, all from the show court, Court 2, at Logan Metro.

Thurs-Sat: All games on Court 2, 8am-9.30pm.

Sun: All finals on Court 2, 8am-5.30pm.

Queensland State League, Saturday: Gold Coast Rollers v Brisbane Capitals, 5pm women, 7pm men.

HOCKEY

Brisbane men's junior semi-finals, Friday: J League division 1 semi-finals: 6.15pm and 7.30pm.

Sunshine Coast junior hockey finals, Saturday: Four Junior finals 8.30am-2:10pm.

Townsville finals

Friday: J league girls 5.50pm, J League boys 7.20pm.

Saturday: 8.00am U13 Div 2 final, 9.40am U13 Div 1 final, 11.30am U15 Div 1 final, 1.20pm Div 3 women's final, 3.00pm Div 2 women's final, 4.40pm Div 2 men's final, 6.20pm Div 1 women's final, 7.50pm Div 1 men's final.

RUGBY

Gold Coast District Rugby Union premier men's club Match of the Round: Nerang Bulls v Surfers Paradise 3.15pm.

We had hoped to bring readers the Sunshine Coast junior rugby finals but this had not been confirmed as of last night. Anyone wanting to discuss streaming options should email: bryce.johns@news.com.au

Originally published as LIVESTREAMS: More than 60 school sport matches