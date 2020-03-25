LIVESTREAMED FUNERALS: How grieving will look in the COVID-19 era

TOGETHER BUT APART: Bob Arrington of Arrington Funeral Directors shows a viewing room with seating arranged to facilitate social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pic:Bob Arrington

TOGETHER BUT APART: Bob Arrington of Arrington Funeral Directors shows a viewing room with seating arranged to facilitate social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pic:Bob Arrington

THE way our society and culture deals with grief and death has changed for all Australians - saying goodbye to loved ones will look and feel differently as funeral directors implement social distancing rules to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, March 24, Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the nation announcing funerals will be restricted to just 10 people.

The social distancing guidelines implemented by federal and state government means those grieving for their loved ones will need to keep four-square meters between themselves and loved ones.

Funeral directors are discouraging physical touch, spreading chairs four-square meters apart, and limiting the amount of people allowed in enclosed spaces.

Some funeral directors are also webcasting, and broadcasting services live to family and friends to limit ceremony gatherings.

Australian Funeral Directors Association vice-president Adrian Barrett said although heartbreaking, crucial measures being but in place to enforce social distancing.

“It’s heartbreaking to tell our clients — it seems unnatural — but implementing these measures early will prevent even tougher restrictions later,” Mr Barrett said.

Funeral Director at Curtesy Funerals, Maranoa Funerals, and Chinchilla Funerals John Owens said funeral homes are facing unprecedented times.

“In light of the situation we have at hand, and a very serious situation at that, it is also going to affect funerals, and people who are grieving, and ourselves - myself a funeral director,” Mr Owens said.

“The unfortunate situation of death and the grieving process it is going to be very difficult at this time.

“I urge people to be patient and follow the guidelines which will be given to us all - which will change periodically.

“People need to be very patient and very understanding of the situation we are all in.”

The Department of Health released advice to funeral directors which stated attendance should be limited to close family and friends.

“To minimise transmission of COVID-19, the funeral director must comply with Australian Government and State or Territory public health direction on public gatherings and should consider the type and size of the gathering,” the statement read.

Current information by the Department of Health says funeral directors should help attendees of services abide by the following guidelines: