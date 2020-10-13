Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

LIVE: Watch Thuringowa candidates debate

13th Oct 2020 11:25 AM | Updated: 12:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Incumbent Thuringowa Labor MP Aaron Harper will take on five political candidates in a hard hitting debate moderated by Sky News host Peter Gleeson.

Mr Harper will take on LNP candidate Natalie Marr, One Nation's Jeni Alexander, The Greens' Heidi Hardisty, Katter's Australian Party's Julianne Wood and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party's Michael (Blu) Turner.

Battle for Thuringowa: (From left) KAP Julieanne Wood, Labor Aaron Harper, LNP Natalie Marr.
Battle for Thuringowa: (From left) KAP Julieanne Wood, Labor Aaron Harper, LNP Natalie Marr.

Mr Gleeson, a former editor of the Townsville Bulletin, will moderate the debate which will include questions submitted by readers.

The debate will cover a wide range of issues relevant to Thuringowa, including crime, jobs and the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Harper came into power after the 2015 state election and again won the seat in 2017.

One Nation candidate for Thuringowa Jeni Alexander. Picture: Shae Beplate.
One Nation candidate for Thuringowa Jeni Alexander. Picture: Shae Beplate.

 

Heidi Hardisty is the Greens candidate for Thuringowa. Picture: Evan Morgan
Heidi Hardisty is the Greens candidate for Thuringowa. Picture: Evan Morgan

 

Candidates got a to make a one minute opening pitch followed by the questions.

They also made a 30 second final pitch.

The debate was held in conjunction with The Courier-Mail, which is hosting a number of similar events in the lead up to polling day.

The debate will be livestreamed at 12pm today.

 

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party Thuringowa candidate Michael Turner. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Clive Palmer's United Australia Party Thuringowa candidate Michael Turner. Picture: Alix Sweeney

MORE NEWS:

Watch Townsville candidates debate

Watch the replay of the Hinchinbrook candidates debating

 

 

Originally published as Livestream: Watch Thuringowa candidates debate

editors picks queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

Just In

    Just In

      NSW records 13 new cases

      NSW records 13 new cases
      • 13th Oct 2020 10:42 AM

      Top Stories

        RSL drinks landed man in the back of a cop car

        Premium Content RSL drinks landed man in the back of a cop car

        News WHEN Chinchilla police pulled over a middle-aged man leaving the RSL they got more than they bargained for.

        ARRESTED: Chinchilla man assaults security guard at pub

        Premium Content ARRESTED: Chinchilla man assaults security guard at pub

        News A CHINCHILLA man was arrested on multiple charges after getting violent at a...

        Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        Premium Content Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        News MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and air support are fighting...

        INCOMING: Storm rolling across the Western Downs

        Premium Content INCOMING: Storm rolling across the Western Downs

        News GRAB the clothes off the line, a thunderstorm is rolling closer to Chinchilla and...