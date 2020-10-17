Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFL

LIVESTREAM: Watch teams battle in AFLQ Schools Cup

Tom Threadingham
16th Oct 2020 5:40 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 6:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Rising school Aussie rules talents will have silverware glory on their minds when they hit the field to contest the AFLQ Schools Cup finals on the Sunshine Coast.

The semi-finals and grand finals will be held at Maroochydore Multisports Complex on Saturday, with seven schools in the mix.

All games will be livestreamed, with replays uploaded throughout the day.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

AFLQ Schools Cup

8.30am: AFLQ Cup: primary female semi-final 1: Oakleigh State School v Algester State School (Field 2)

9.10am: AFLQ Cup: primary female semi-final 2: Mooloolaba State School v Hillcrest Christian College (Field 2)

9.50am: AFLQ Cup: primary male semi-final 1: St Laurence's College v Stella Maris Catholic Primary School (Field 2)

10.30am: AFLQ Cup: primary male semi-final 2: Eatons Hill State School v Algester State School (Field 2)

11.15am: AFLQ Cup: primary female grand final: TBA

12pm: AFLQ Cup: primary male grand final: TBA

More Stories

Show More
afl aflq schools cup aussie rules football
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Premium Content New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Property Thousands of Queenslanders have snapped up the $25,000 grants for new home builds and major renovation, with new home sales booming above pre-COVID levels.

        Border decision put off as NSW COVID cluster grows

        Premium Content Border decision put off as NSW COVID cluster grows

        News NSW ’on the verge’ of Crossroads-style cluster

        UPDATE: Warrego Hwy open after truck spill

        Premium Content UPDATE: Warrego Hwy open after truck spill

        News EAST and west bound traffic is now flowing after a truck lost its load on the...

        Councils shoot down astronomy tourism project at Bunyas

        Premium Content Councils shoot down astronomy tourism project at Bunyas

        News AN IDEA to create an astronomy-tourist destination at the Bunya Mountains has been...