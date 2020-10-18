Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

Pam McKay
17th Oct 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 18th Oct 2020 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE winners will be decided on Sunday, the third day of the Queensland open women's softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state have been taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

 

Livestream schedule

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Rockhampton A vs Brisbane Red

10:30am: Redlands vs the winner of first game

1pm: FNQ vs the winner of the second game

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton's kele park softball queensland open women state championships softball rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Premium Content Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Education Students will now be able to dance at their school formals and aged care residents go on excursions as more COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland are eased.

        Man destroys 4km of crops during expensive night of pigging

        Premium Content Man destroys 4km of crops during expensive night of pigging

        Crime A FARMER’S livelihood was demolished by a Dalby man who damaged a gate and drove...

        NAMED: 57 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 57 to face Chinchilla court today

        News FULL LIST: Locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, October 15.

        Students dive into musical to prevent regional drownings

        Premium Content Students dive into musical to prevent regional drownings

        News AN AUSTRALIAN Olympic legend came to witness the entertaining and educational...