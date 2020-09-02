LIVE NOW: Walters Cup semi-final Marsden vs Keebra Park

HAVING secured a semi-final spot on the back of incredible defence, Ipswich State High will need an even more concerted effort in today's Langer Cup semi-final.

Ipswich State High's late charge secured them fourth spot, setting up a showdown against competition leaders Palm Beach Currumbin at Langlands Park.

This afternoon's Walters and Langer Cup semi-finals is being livestreamed on this website from 1.30pm.

For Ipswich State High School strength and conditioning coach Jonathan Dore, seeing his team's fitness come to the fore last week was satisfying.

"It was a sign of how much work the boys put in with that win,'' he said.

"That's a testament to the group of how much they want it, how much they want to work for it as well.

"As a whole, the group has been really good for their training this year, definitely.''

Dore was also working with the Ipswich Jets Intrust Super Cup, under-20 and under-18 teams before the sporting shutdown earlier in the year.

"We had a great pre-season then COVID came along and wrecked the season on us but it's a great experience to be the balancing act between both places (Jets and Ipswich State High) but I'm enjoying it,'' he said.

A benefit for Dore working in both camps is he can help Ipswich State High's Mal Meninga Cup players transition to higher level football.

"That's what for us a big thing,'' he said. "The whole point of the school program is we're developing, firstly, good young men but, secondly, good rugby league players that are going on and doing good things outside of school.

"Try and develop those habits so when they go into the Queensland Cup system, they are more than ready to meet the standards that are required.''

Dore was assistant national coach for Poland in 2018 and had a strength and conditioning association with the Ipswich Force state league basketball team in 2018/19.

He's been a teacher at Ipswich State High since 2016.

"I've been doing most of the strength and conditioning stuff here but I also coach the Seconds team,'' he said.

Ipswich Jets and Ipswich State High strength and conditioning coach Jonathan Dore

Palm Beach Currumbin scored 110 points, conceding 66 from their four wins and one loss.

Ipswich State High amassed 78 points and let in 84 from their two victories and three defeats.

That's why the Ipswich State High players devoted extra time using the big tackle pads in the last major training session.

"The key this week will be defence,'' Dore said.

"Against Wavell last week in attack we did nothing brilliant but we won a tough game.

"To win finals, that's what you've got to do. You have to win tough so good signs for us moving forward into the game this week.''

GAME DAY

Today: Semi-finals at Langlands Park

1.30pm: Marsden SHS vs Keeba Park SHS (Walters)

2.45pm: Wavell SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS (Walters)

4pm: Wavell SHS v Keebra Park SHS (Langer)

5.15pm: Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Ipswich SHS (Langer)

The matches are being livestreamed on this website.

