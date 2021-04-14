Menu
Livestream: Hockey U15 Australian Championships day 5, schedule, fixture
Hockey

Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 5

14th Apr 2021 6:00 AM
The Hockey Australian U15s National Championships is approaching the point end of the tournament.

Livestream all the action from Day 5 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U15 SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY

 

8:20 AM, Boys, Pool C, SA v WAB

8:40 AM, Girls, Play-off 6, ACT v TAS

10:00 AM, Boys, Play Off 4, QLD M v NSWB

10:20 AM, Girls, Semi Final 1, QLDM v WAG

11:40 AM, Boys, Play Off 3, QLDG v ACT

12:00 PM, Boys, Semi Final 1, VIC v TAS

1:40 PM, Girls, Semi Final 2, NSW v VIC

3:00 PM, Boys, Pool C, VIC D v SA

3:20 PM, Boys, Semi Final 2, NSWS v WAG

 

MORE U15 ACTION:

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

 

 

Originally published as Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs - Day 5

