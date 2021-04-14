Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 5
The Hockey Australian U15s National Championships is approaching the point end of the tournament.
Livestream all the action from Day 5 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.
U15 SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY
8:20 AM, Boys, Pool C, SA v WAB
8:40 AM, Girls, Play-off 6, ACT v TAS
10:00 AM, Boys, Play Off 4, QLD M v NSWB
10:20 AM, Girls, Semi Final 1, QLDM v WAG
11:40 AM, Boys, Play Off 3, QLDG v ACT
12:00 PM, Boys, Semi Final 1, VIC v TAS
1:40 PM, Girls, Semi Final 2, NSW v VIC
3:00 PM, Boys, Pool C, VIC D v SA
3:20 PM, Boys, Semi Final 2, NSWS v WAG
MORE U15 ACTION:
2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS
Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.
Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.
2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS
Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.
Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black
