LIVESTREAM: Champion Basketball School of Qld finals

Australia's best young stars will be on show on the big stage today as teams from around Queensland fight for the right to be called state champions.

Both the Boys and Girls Championship Division grand finals headline the fourth and final day of The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament being played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre.

The day's games will tip-off with two fifth and sixth playoff followed by the bronze medal matches in both the girls and boys competitions.

The tournament will then be concluded with the two grand finals starting at 2.15pm.

In the Girls Championship Division, St Margaret Mary's College from Townsville will be looking to add another championship to their trophy cabinet, when they face Gold Coast's Palm Beach Currumbin in the grand final.

St Margaret Mary's, who beat Moreton Bay College convincingly in the semi-final, can regain the title after winning last in 2018 while PBC will be aiming to keep the championship on the coast after Hillcrest Christian College won it in 2019.

PBC come into the game in red hot form after a dominant performance against Sheldon College in the semi-final.

In the men, two GPS powerhouses will face-off in the championship decider with Churchie looking to complete an undefeated season with a state title when they clash with Brisbane STate High.

However, State High, who lost to Churchie during the GPS season, have had an impressive tournament and qualified for the grand final with victory over The Southport School.

CBSQ DAY FOUR SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Champ Division - BBC v Ignatius Park College

9.30am: Boys Second Division - John Paul College v St Patrick's Mackay

11am: Girls Champ Division - Moreton Bay College v Sheldon College

12.30pm: Boys Champ Division - Gregory Terrace v TSS

2.15pm: Girls Champ Division - St Margaret Mary's v PBC

4pm: Boys Champ Division - Churchie v State High