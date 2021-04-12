Livestream: Aus U18s hockey championships - day 4

Rising hockey star Sienna Campese, daughter of Wallabies great David Campese, for the NSW Blues at the under-18 national championship.

After a rest day in Launceston, the U18s boys and girls are back in action for day 4 of the championships.

We will be streaming all the matches throughout the day and also upload the replays in case you miss any of the action.

You can stream the girl's matches in the video player above and the boy's matches below.

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

MONDAY SCHEDULE - all times AEDT

Boys 8:30am Pool A VIC v. QLD

Girls 09:30am Pool A NSWS v. QLD

Boys 10:30am Pool A NSWB v. TAS

Girls 11:30am Pool A TAS v. WA

Boys 12:30pm Crossover NT v. VIC Dev.

Girls 1:30pm Crossover VIC Dev. v. SA

Boys 2:30pm Pool B SA v. ACT

Girls 3:30pm Pool B VIC v. NSWB

Boys 4:30pm Pool B NSWS v. WA

Girls 5:30pm Pool B NT v. ACT

CAMPESE WANTS TO JOIN LEGEND OF FAMILY NAME

She's the daughter of a rugby icon who has the bold ambition to follow in her father's footsteps and represent Australia but in not one, but an incredible four sports.

Sienna Campese is starring for the NSW Blues at the Under-18 hockey championships in Tasmania being livestreamed across News Corp websites, including The Daily Telegraph, and boasts one of the most famous surnames in Australian sport as the daughter of Wallabies great David Campese.

LIVE STREAM ALL THE U18s DAY 4 MATCHES HERE

But the 16-year-old has ambitions to build her own legacy by taking her talents to the top of not just hockey but water polo, tennis and the sport that made her father a household name, rugby union.

"I'm hoping (to represent Australia in multiple sports) - I never thought it was possible, but from some of the inspirational movies I've watched and stories I've heard of ladies playing different sports for Australia, since hearing that it's opened up a whole new world of opportunity," Sienna, who is also a gun netballer, told the Sunday Telegraph.

"Recently I've been quite torn between some sports, because I really enjoy water polo and tennis as well and my coaches have told me if I put in the hours I can get to a pretty high level."

Her club and NSW coach, Alan Charlton, believes Campese has the talent and drive to reach the highest level in hockey.

"She has a lot of intensity, not just when she plays but when she trains which especially in training is quite rare," Charlton said.

"In all the teams I coach I wish I had every player with that level of intensity. She rubs off on a lot of people and her energy and effort makes other people want to lift.

"It's not unusual for me to get a message saying 'I'm not going to be 100% at training today, I've just been at a tennis tournament all day' or 'I've got to leave early to get to water polo'. But especially when they're young, I encourage them to throw themselves into as many sports as they can."

Sienna as a baby with her mum and dad

Having a crack at so many sports is not just a huge commitment from Sienna, but also to parents David and Lara - who have put in big hours helping their daughter become a rising star of four sports.

From sprint training sessions with dad to mum racking up the kilometres in the family car ferrying Sienna to and from hockey training in Wollongong four times a week, Sienna's rise has been a true family affair.

But carrying the Campese name brings with it some interesting moments for Sienna, who is occasionally reminded of her father's exploits on the rugby field - such as when a recent visit to get an x-ray on an injured foot led to a photo request from her doctor with the goose step king.

"It's more just 'he's my dad' and the only time you really remember it is when some old guy comes running up shouting 'oh my gosh! David Campese!'" she said.

"I don't like to flaunt it. Yes, he was amazing and it's phenomenal what he did but I'm just trying to make my own mark in a way, in my own sport and doing my own thing."

Rising hockey star Sienna Campese, pictured with father and Wallabies great David Campese.

Originally published as Livestream: Aus U18s hockey championships - day 4