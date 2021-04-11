Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

Livestream: Day 3 of the Aus Hockey championships U15s

by Amanda Lulham
11th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The best young hockey stars from around the country are back in action for day three at the 2021 Australian under 15 boys and girls championships.

With a rest day in sight, we will be streaming eight matches from the event in Bathurst, the schedule of Sunday's play is below.

HYBRID ARENA 1 - all times AEST

8am Pool A girls TAS v WAB

9:40am Pool A girls SA v NSWB

11:20am Pool B girls VIC Dev v ACT

1pm Pool B girls NT v QLD G

 

WATER ARENA

8:40am Pool A girls QLDM v VIC

10:20am Pool B girls NSWS v WAG

12pm Pool B boys QLDM v NSWS

1:40pm Pool B boys WAB v ACT

 

 

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

LEGEND: ACT Australian Capital Territory, NSWS - New South Wales State,

NSWB - New South Wales Blue, NT - Northern Territory, QLDM - Queensland Maroon, SA - South Australia, TAS - Tasmania, VIC - Victoria, VIC Dev - Victoria Development, WAB - Western Australia Black, WAG - Western Australia Gold.

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

Originally published as Livestream: Aus Hockey U15s - day 3

australian hockey livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property With houses in almost all Brisbane suburbs expected to have $500,000 median asking prices by year’s end, here’s where you can still get one for less.

        Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        Premium Content Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        News Scott Morrison speaks to the Queen on Prince Philip's passing

        Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        Premium Content Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        News There are now fears he could have fathered dozens more

        Millions invested in drought-research hubs to grow farm jobs

        Premium Content Millions invested in drought-research hubs to grow farm jobs

        News Millions of dollars are being invested in a drought research hub at the University...